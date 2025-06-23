Guardian Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,983,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,123,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,163,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,246,000 after purchasing an additional 371,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,865,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

