iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,953 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $164.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

