Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 0.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,500,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after buying an additional 542,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,607,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,666,000 after buying an additional 263,545 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,952,000 after buying an additional 154,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total transaction of $4,317,082.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,623,404.34. This trade represents a 24.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,136 shares of company stock worth $21,860,121. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $500.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.52 and a 12 month high of $512.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.