Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Blossom Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

