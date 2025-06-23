SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,116.12. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

