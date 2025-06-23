SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $99,528.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,599,296.98. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,398. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

