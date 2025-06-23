Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after buying an additional 1,821,969 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,619,000 after buying an additional 994,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,391,000 after buying an additional 736,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $162.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.16 and a 200-day moving average of $187.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -318.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $159.35 and a 12 month high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.87.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

