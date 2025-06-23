Blossom Wealth Management Sells 315 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Blossom Wealth Management decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.0% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $280.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.71 and its 200 day moving average is $245.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $170.41 and a fifty-two week high of $286.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

