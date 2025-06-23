Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6%

Stryker stock opened at $375.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.15. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

