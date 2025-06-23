Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 787.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

