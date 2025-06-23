Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 583 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 864,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 15.2%

BATS IEFA opened at $80.39 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

