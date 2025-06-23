Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,515 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.58% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

DFLV stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

