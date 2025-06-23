Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 5.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 8.5% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 36.1% in the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its stake in Cameco by 52.8% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 1,665,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,572,000 after acquiring an additional 575,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $68.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $71.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

