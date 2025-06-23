Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after acquiring an additional 294,848 shares during the period. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,537,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

