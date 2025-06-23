Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB opened at $23.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

