Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 124,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.