46,095 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,468,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 604,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 122,239 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,760,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,526,000. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,039,000.

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

