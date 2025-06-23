Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Takes Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3%

OPP stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.45%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.