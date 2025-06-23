Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Takes Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3%
OPP stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $9.30.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
