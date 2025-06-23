Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETHO. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

