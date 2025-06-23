Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $86.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $90.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.