iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,716,000 after acquiring an additional 105,087 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,343,000 after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

