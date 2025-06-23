Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,445 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.6%

Target stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

