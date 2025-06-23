Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 4.5% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.1% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jericho Financial LLP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,060 shares of company stock valued at $87,750,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $476.30 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

