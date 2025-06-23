Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after buying an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after purchasing an additional 288,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,430,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total value of $28,999,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,560,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,631,919.36. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 6,787 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $1,398,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,892. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,976 shares of company stock valued at $52,261,361. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $205.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average of $153.19. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $208.69.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

