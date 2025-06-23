Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus set a $680.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $651.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.20. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

