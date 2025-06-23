Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $2,466,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,257 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 69,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

