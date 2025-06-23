ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 146.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3%

OKE opened at $82.25 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

