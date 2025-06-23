Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 6,318 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TRV opened at $265.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.19 and a 200 day moving average of $254.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

