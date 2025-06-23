Critical Analysis: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) vs. Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kewaunee Scientific and Harvard Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kewaunee Scientific 7.99% 24.66% 9.76% Harvard Bioscience -63.51% -4.96% -2.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kewaunee Scientific and Harvard Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kewaunee Scientific 0 0 0 0 0.00 Harvard Bioscience 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Harvard Bioscience has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 464.23%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than Kewaunee Scientific.

Kewaunee Scientific has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kewaunee Scientific and Harvard Bioscience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kewaunee Scientific $203.76 million 0.51 $18.75 million $5.91 6.21 Harvard Bioscience $94.14 million 0.25 -$12.40 million ($1.32) -0.40

Kewaunee Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Harvard Bioscience. Harvard Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kewaunee Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kewaunee Scientific beats Harvard Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kewaunee Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks. The company's laboratory products are used in chemistry, physics, biology, and other general science laboratories in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, chemical, commercial, educational, government, and health care markets; and technical products are used in facilities manufacturing computers and light electronics and by users of computer and networking furniture. It sells its products primarily through dealers, its subidiaries, and a national distributor. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings. It also provides preclinical products that includes platform to assess physiological data from organisms for research, drug discovery, and drug development services comprising implantable and externally worn telemetry systems for use in research to collect cardiovascular, central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic data; behavioral products; isolated organ and surgical products, instruments and accessories for tissue, and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; turn-key respiratory system solutions, including plethysmograph chambers, data acquisition hardware, physiological signal analysis software, and final report generation; inhalation and exposure systems; and GLP-capable data acquisition and analysis systems. The company markets its products through sales organizations, websites, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories; and contract research organizations and academic labs. It primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, Heka, Hugo Sachs, Multichannel Systems MCS GmbH, and Panlab brands. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.