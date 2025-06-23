Contrasting Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% Yield10 Bioscience N/A N/A -296.08%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Thumb Industries and Yield10 Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Yield10 Bioscience”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 0.99 $36.27 million $0.21 23.43 Yield10 Bioscience $60,000.00 0.18 -$14.45 million ($26.12) 0.00

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience. Yield10 Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Yield10 Bioscience on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as an agricultural bioscience company that focuses on commercializing products using the Camelina oilseeds in the United States. Its products include Camelina oil for production of high levels of the omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and docosahexanoic acid (DHA); and for use as a low-carbon intensity feedstock oil for biofuels, including biodiesel, renewable diesel (RD), and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

