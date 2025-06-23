Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 3.1% increase from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.32.
Transurban Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Transurban Group Company Profile
