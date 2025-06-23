One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 9th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 339.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $537.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 million. Analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $83,432.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,325. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,947.88. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,724 shares of company stock valued at $143,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Liberty Properties stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 172.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.23% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

