Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1187 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 4.4% increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of DRUNF stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

