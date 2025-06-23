Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1187 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 4.4% increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Dream Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of DRUNF stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $25.08.
