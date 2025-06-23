Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Plans Dividend of $0.48

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a 37.1% increase from Embassy Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance

EMYB stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Embassy Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

About Embassy Bancorp

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.

