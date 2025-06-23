Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Plans Dividend of $0.48

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a 37.1% increase from Embassy Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance
EMYB stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Embassy Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.
About Embassy Bancorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Embassy Bancorp
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Tech, Financials, Industrials: 3 Leading Sectors of 2025
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.