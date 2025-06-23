Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE) to Issue $1.45 Interim Dividend

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.446 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 1st.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
