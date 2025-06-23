Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 1.1% increase from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Delhi Bank Price Performance

Shares of Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. Delhi Bank has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

Get Delhi Bank alerts:

About Delhi Bank

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.