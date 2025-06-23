Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 1.1% increase from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Delhi Bank Price Performance
Shares of Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. Delhi Bank has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.
About Delhi Bank
