Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share by the bank on Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Bankinter Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BKNIY opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

