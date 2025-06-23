Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $503.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

