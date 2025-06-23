Centerpoint Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 523.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,538,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,643,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,313 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,473,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,923 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,051,000 after purchasing an additional 202,511 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,281,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,577,000 after purchasing an additional 323,282 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $81.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $85.56.
JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile
The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
