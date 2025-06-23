TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 16,896 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE BABA opened at $112.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

