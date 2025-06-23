TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 892 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TrueMark Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $128.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.66. The company has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

