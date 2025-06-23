Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

