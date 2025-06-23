Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,071 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DIS opened at $117.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

