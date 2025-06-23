W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Illumine Investment Management LLC

Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. W.R. Berkley makes up approximately 3.0% of Illumine Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Illumine Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $73.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

