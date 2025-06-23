Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,475 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $175.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.76.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

