iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Joel Adams & Associates Inc.

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after buying an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after buying an additional 2,053,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after buying an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

