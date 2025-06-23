Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Natera comprises approximately 2.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Natera by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $171.86 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $354,606.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,844.37. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $1,323,614.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,799.81. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,755 shares of company stock worth $8,898,589. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

