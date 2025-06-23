Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

