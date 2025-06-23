iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 698.5% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,934,000 after buying an additional 479,088 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.