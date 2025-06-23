Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $25,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $66.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

